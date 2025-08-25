Saba police officers conduct island-wide traffic inspections

On Wednesday, August 20, a comprehensive traffic control operation was carried out on Saba in collaboration with the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and Customs. The coordinated effort was aimed at improving road safety and monitoring the transport of potentially illegal goods across the island.

During the inspection, officers stopped and checked a to­tal of 15 vehicles. Four fines were issued as a result of the operation. Three drivers were fined for having excessively tinted windows, while one driver was penalised for operat­ing a vehicle without valid insurance. In one case, a motor­ist removed the dark film from their windows on the spot to comply with regulations.

The police emphasised that these checks are part of an on­going effort to safeguard all road users. Authorities remind­ed residents and visitors alike that following traffic rules is essential for creating safe conditions on the island’s roads. Regular inspections will continue in the future to ensure compliance and to reduce risks for the community.

The Daily Herald.