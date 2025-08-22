St. Eustatius Island Council Votes to Dismiss GvP School Board and Appoint Interim Leadership

The Island Council of St. Eustatius voted Thursday afternoon to dismiss the current members of the Gwendoline van Putten School Board, effective September 15, 2025, following a motion introduced by Councilman Clyde van Putten. The motion also authorized the appointment of an interim board to assume the outgoing board’s responsibilities, with a primary mandate to restore trust in the school’s management.

After extensive debate—characterized particularly by impassioned remarks from Councilman van Putten—the Council approved the motion by a 3-1 vote. Progressive Labor Party (PLP) members Clyde van Putten, Glenville Schmidt, and Derrick Simmons voted in favor, while Democratic Party representative Raquel Spanner-Carty cast the sole opposing vote.

The transition process between now and September 15 remains undefined. Several Council members suggested the current board should “preserve their honor” by resigning voluntarily, though it is uncertain whether this will occur.

Union Welcomes Decision

The All for 1 Union praised the Council’s action in a statement released following the vote, with union president Charles Woodley calling it decisive action to address ongoing concerns at the GvP School. However, Woodley cautioned that the vote represents “not the end of the struggle.”

“Certain interests remain invested in preserving the status quo, and challenges will persist,” Woodley stated. “However, justice and truth cannot remain hidden. The Union remains committed to working with all parties in pursuit of transparency, fairness, and respect within the education sector.”

The decision marks a significant development in the ongoing governance issues surrounding one of St. Eustatius’s key educational institutions.