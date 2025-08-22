St. Eustatius Island Council Votes to Dismiss GvP School Board and Appoint Interim Leadership

The Island Council of St. Eustatius voted Thursday afternoon to dismiss the current members of the Gwendoline van Putten School Board, effective September 15, 2025, following a motion introduced by Councilman Clyde van Putten. The motion also authorized the appointment of an interim board to assume the outgoing board’s responsibilities, with a primary mandate to restore trust in the school’s management.
After extensive debate—characterized particularly by impassioned remarks from Councilman van Putten—the Council approved the motion by a 3-1 vote. Progressive Labor Party (PLP) members Clyde van Putten, Glenville Schmidt, and Derrick Simmons voted in favor, while Democratic Party representative Raquel Spanner-Carty cast the sole opposing vote.
The transition process between now and September 15 remains undefined. Several Council members suggested the current board should “preserve their honor” by resigning voluntarily, though it is uncertain whether this will occur.
Union Welcomes Decision
The All for 1 Union praised the Council’s action in a statement released following the vote, with union president Charles Woodley calling it decisive action to address ongoing concerns at the GvP School. However, Woodley cautioned that the vote represents “not the end of the struggle.”
“Certain interests remain invested in preserving the status quo, and challenges will persist,” Woodley stated. “However, justice and truth cannot remain hidden. The Union remains committed to working with all parties in pursuit of transparency, fairness, and respect within the education sector.”
The decision marks a significant development in the ongoing governance issues surrounding one of St. Eustatius’s key educational institutions.
Kingdom Representative Submits St. Eustatius School Board Resolution to Dutch Ministries
The Acting Kingdom Representative has forwarded a resolution adopted by St. Eustatius’s Island Council on August 21, 2025, calling for the dismissal of the Gwendoline van Putten School (GvP School) board to the Dutch government for review.
Following established procedures under Article 222 of the Public Bodies of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba Act (WolBES), the Acting Kingdom Representative submitted the resolution to both the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK).
The Kingdom Representative expressed concerns that the Council’s decision may conflict with provisions of the Secondary Education Act 2020, raising questions about the resolution’s legal validity.
Prior Consultation Efforts
Before the Council’s vote, the Acting Kingdom Representative engaged in extensive consultations with both ministries regarding the deteriorating situation at the school. On July 16, 2025, he formally appealed to the Ministry of OCW in a letter urging all stakeholders to pursue a constructive resolution to the ongoing crisis.
Ministry Maintains Oversight
The Ministry of OCW emphasized its longstanding engagement with the GvP School Board, stating it has provided continuous support to help the board fulfill its responsibilities and navigate persistent challenges facing the institution.
The school remains under active supervision by the Education Inspectorate, ensuring continued oversight of educational standards and governance practices.
The submission of the resolution to The Hague marks the next phase in what has become a complex institutional dispute involving local governance, educational oversight, and constitutional law within the Caribbean Netherlands.