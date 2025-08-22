Start of baseline measurement of current housing stock on Saba

This month, a baseline measurement will begin to map out the current housing stock on Saba, commissioned by the Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning (VRO). This assessment is necessary to understand Saba’s housing needs and improve address registration.

As part of this baseline, a housing surveyor will visit and record all buildings on the island and count all addresses. The surveyor will not enter the buildings. Where possible from the outside, the surveyor will also take note whether the property is or contains a rental unit in order to determine the number of homes on the island as accurately as possible.

The housing surveyor will carry a signed letter stating their name, role, contact information, and the purpose of the work. The survey will take place in August and September, with a possible extension into October.

Mapping Saba’s Housing Needs

The Ministry of VRO is currently investigating how many additional homes are needed on Saba. This is based on the baseline measurement of the housing stock, the results of a CBS (Statistics Netherlands) survey on residents’ housing and moving preferences, and expected population growth. These combined results will allow for an initial estimate of Saba’s future housing needs. This estimate is expected in early 2026.

This information will help fine-tune the agreement between the Public Entity and the Ministry of VRO about the amount and type of new houses to be built. The new housing should match the income levels, life stages, and household compositions of Saba’s residents as closely as possible. This information will also help the Public Entity to draft a new Housing Vision, which will serve as a guideline for future housing policy on Saba.

Address Registration

In the long term, the baseline measurement will also contribute to a proper and transparent address registration system on Saba.

For the avoidance of any doubt, the housing assessment being carried out does not have a direct impact on taxes, utility bills, land registration, or housing points system, but will only be used for the purposes set out above.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us via info@sabagov.nl

PES.