Police report of Friday, the 15th of August until Monday, the 18th of August 2025

Traffic Safety Check Conducted at Fortbay

On Friday, August 15th, police conducted a scheduled traffic safety checkpoint at Fortbay, focusing on driver compliance with essential road safety regulations.

During the operation, officers inspected eight vehicles, checking for valid driver’s licenses, current insurance coverage, and compliance with window tinting regulations. The checkpoint resulted in one citation for driving without a valid license, while another driver received a warning for excessively dark window tinting.

These regular traffic checks are essential for maintaining road safety standards across our island,” said the Police Spokesperson. “We are committed to ensuring all drivers comply with traffic regulations to protect both themselves and other road users.”

The police department will continue to conduct similar safety checkpoints as part of its ongoing efforts to promote traffic safety on Saba. Residents are reminded that adherence to traffic laws is crucial for maintaining safe roadways for all community members.

For questions about traffic regulations or upcoming safety initiatives, please contact the Saba Police Department.

KPCN