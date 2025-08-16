Important Notice: Dutch Parliamentary Elections – October 29, 2025

The Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce that elections for the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament (Tweede Kamer) will take place on October 29, 2025.

Am I Eligible to Vote?

You are eligible to participate if you meet all of the following criteria:

You are a resident of Saba

You are 18 years of age or older

You hold a Dutch passport

Why Your Vote Matters

The members you elect to the Second Chamber play a crucial role in shaping legislation that directly impacts Saba and its residents. Following the elections, these representatives will also participate in forming the new national government. Your participation ensures that Saba’s interests are represented in decisions that affect our community.

Get Your Questions Answered

The Public Entity Saba is committed to providing you with comprehensive information about the upcoming elections. We encourage you to submit any questions you may have about the voting process, candidates, or election procedures.

Contact us: info@sabagov.nl

We will address your questions through our various communication channels in the weeks leading up to the election.

PES