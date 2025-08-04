The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) reports a safe and successful carnival season following activities held from July 28 through August 3. Events and parades proceeded peacefully throughout the period, with minimal incidents requiring police intervention.

Public Safety and Order

Police officers maintained a visible presence during all festivities, successfully de-escalating several potential altercations before they could develop into serious incidents. The proactive approach to crowd management contributed significantly to the overall peaceful atmosphere of the celebrations.

Traffic Safety and Compliance

As part of comprehensive safety measures, KPCN conducted systematic checks of all parade vehicle operators, testing for:

Alcohol consumption through breathalyzer screening

Valid driver’s licenses appropriate for vehicle classifications

All drivers participating in parade activities successfully passed both alcohol screening and license verification checks. KPCN confirms that similar safety protocols will remain standard practice for future events.

Community Partnership

KPCN extends appreciation to carnival committees and all collaborative partners for their excellent cooperation throughout the carnival period. This coordinated effort between law enforcement, event organizers, and community stakeholders was instrumental in ensuring public safety while allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the cultural celebrations.

“The successful outcome of this year’s carnival season demonstrates the value of proactive policing and strong community partnerships,” the force stated. “We look forward to continuing this collaborative approach for future editions.”

KPCN remains committed to maintaining public safety during cultural events while supporting the community’s celebration of its rich carnival traditions.