SECURITY UPDATE: Saba Carnival 2025

Walk-Through Security Scanners Now in Operation

Starting Friday night, the Public Entity Saba is implementing walk-through security scanners at the entrance to the Carnival Village as part of a pilot program conducted in partnership with Smart Security.

What You Need to Know

Before entering the scanners:

Remove all metal objects from your pockets (keys, coins, jewelry, etc.)

Take out electronic devices (phones, tablets, etc.)

Place items in the provided bins for screening

Security Policy:

Weapons and prohibited items are strictly forbidden

Any confiscated items will be turned over to the Saba Police Force

Security personnel will be available to assist with questions

Our Commitment to Safety

This enhanced security measure ensures that Saba Carnival remains a safe, enjoyable experience for all attendees, families, and visitors. We appreciate your patience as we work together to protect our community celebration.

Thank you for your cooperation — now let the good vibes roll!

PES