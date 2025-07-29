Saba Carnival 2025: Walk-Through Security Scanners Now in Operation

July 29, 2025 1 Comment

SECURITY UPDATE: Saba Carnival 2025

Walk-Through Security Scanners Now in Operation

Starting Friday night, the Public Entity Saba is implementing walk-through security scanners at the entrance to the Carnival Village as part of a pilot program conducted in partnership with Smart Security.

What You Need to Know

Before entering the scanners:

  • Remove all metal objects from your pockets (keys, coins, jewelry, etc.)
  • Take out electronic devices (phones, tablets, etc.)
  • Place items in the provided bins for screening

Security Policy:

  • Weapons and prohibited items are strictly forbidden
  • Any confiscated items will be turned over to the Saba Police Force
  • Security personnel will be available to assist with questions

Our Commitment to Safety

This enhanced security measure ensures that Saba Carnival remains a safe, enjoyable experience for all attendees, families, and visitors. We appreciate your patience as we work together to protect our community celebration.

Thank you for your cooperation — now let the good vibes roll!

PES

One comment

  1. PJ
    July 29, 2025 at 3:33 am

    This is almost offensive. With an island that has virtually zero crime – treating an event like it’s a security threat is off putting to say the least. Takes the fun out of it for sure. I’d rather stay home than support an action that makes Saba appear unsafe – which is exactly what this does.

    Reply

