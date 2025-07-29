SECURITY UPDATE: Saba Carnival 2025
Walk-Through Security Scanners Now in Operation
Starting Friday night, the Public Entity Saba is implementing walk-through security scanners at the entrance to the Carnival Village as part of a pilot program conducted in partnership with Smart Security.
What You Need to Know
Before entering the scanners:
- Remove all metal objects from your pockets (keys, coins, jewelry, etc.)
- Take out electronic devices (phones, tablets, etc.)
- Place items in the provided bins for screening
Security Policy:
- Weapons and prohibited items are strictly forbidden
- Any confiscated items will be turned over to the Saba Police Force
- Security personnel will be available to assist with questions
Our Commitment to Safety
This enhanced security measure ensures that Saba Carnival remains a safe, enjoyable experience for all attendees, families, and visitors. We appreciate your patience as we work together to protect our community celebration.
Thank you for your cooperation — now let the good vibes roll!
PES
This is almost offensive. With an island that has virtually zero crime – treating an event like it’s a security threat is off putting to say the least. Takes the fun out of it for sure. I’d rather stay home than support an action that makes Saba appear unsafe – which is exactly what this does.