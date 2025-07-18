Hurricane preparedness: new rocks will better protect the Multi-Purpose Pier in Fort Bay

The Public Entity Saba (PES) informs the public that starting Monday, July 21, 2025, the contractor Workmonster will begin placing rocks behind the Multi-Purpose Pier. This essential project aims to enhance the pier’s protection in the event of storms or rough sea conditions.

To ensure the safety and efficiency of the works, PES kindly requests the cooperation of all pier users:

No parking will be allowed on the pier starting Monday.

Fishermen are asked to remove and secure all fishing gear and equipment currently stored on the pier.

Fishermen and other boat owners are advised to use mooring locations to prevent congestion and maintain clear access around the pier area.

Please note:

As of Monday, PES and Workmonster will not be responsible for any damage to personal property or equipment left on the pier during the duration of the project.

Boat traffic will still be permitted, but all users are strongly advised to proceed with caution in the vicinity of the works.

PES extends its sincere thanks to all pier users for their understanding and cooperation as this important coastal protection work is carried out.

Public Entity Saba