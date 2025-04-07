SURVEY RESULTS ON KINGDOM RELATIONS REVEAL LIMITED AWARENESS AMONG DUTCH PUBLIC

The full findings of Professor Wouter Veenendaal’s opinion survey on Kingdom Relations were published today, highlighting limited familiarity with the topic among European Dutch respondents. Key insights include:

Familiarity Breeds Positivity – Respondents knowledgeable about Kingdom Relations tend to view ties with the Caribbean islands more favorably than those less familiar with the subject. Minimal Political Divide – Opinions on Kingdom Relations show little variation across voters of different Dutch political parties (2023 elections). While right-wing voters are slightly more critical of the connection than left-wing or Christian Democratic voters, the differences remain marginal. Caribbean Perspectives Differ – A small subset of respondents with Caribbean backgrounds was also analyzed. Due to the limited sample size, findings should be interpreted cautiously. However, this group appears to hold distinct views on several aspects compared to other respondents.

An automatic translation of the report is HERE.

