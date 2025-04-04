Public Entity Saba Working Toward a Solution for Orthodontic Care

The Public Entity Saba recognizes the concern within the community regarding the recent interruption of orthodontic services on the island.



We understand the impact this situation has on families—particularly those with children in the middle of treatment—and we are actively engaged in finding a sustainable solution.

Although orthodontic care is considered private healthcare and is not part of the insured services covered by ZJCN/ZVK, we acknowledge the critical role this care plays in the lives of our residents. For many, access to on-island treatment makes a meaningful difference both in affordability and continuity of care.

Context of the Current Situation

The temporary pause in services is not related to the quality of care provided, but rather to regulatory requirements that apply to all healthcare professionals who practice on the BES islands. Professionals who are not registered locally are required to obtain a BES exemption, a standard process overseen by the Ministry of Health, to ensure consistent quality and safety across healthcare services in the Caribbean Netherlands.

What the Public Entity Saba Is Doing

We want to assure the public that we are working with urgency and in close coordination with all relevant parties. The following steps have already been taken:

Constructive Dialogue with the Orthodontist: A meeting with representatives of the Public Entity Saba and with Dr. Elhage has taken place. While he had previously expressed concerns about administrative barriers, he has since indicated a willingness to pursue the BES exemption process, provided that the necessary guidance and support are made available. We are now facilitating that support.

Coordination with the Ministry of Health and ZJCN: We have reached out to the Ministry of Health (VWS) and ZJCN to request assistance in guiding this process forward. A dedicated contact person has been identified to help ensure the orthodontist receives the support he needs to complete his application.

Exploring Alternatives: Simultaneously, we are exploring the possibility of inviting other qualified orthodontic providers—such as from Bonaire—should it become necessary to ensure continuity of care.

Our Commitment to You

The Public Entity Saba is committed to maintaining access to vital healthcare services for all residents. While we are not the direct provider of orthodontic care, we are doing everything we can in our mediating role towards the ministries and stakeholders to help resolve this issue in a timely and coordinated manner.

We appreciate the community’s patience, and we recognize the urgency felt by families. We will continue to share updates as more progress is made and remain committed to a solution that prioritizes both the health of our residents and compliance with healthcare regulations.

For further questions, please contact the Public Entity Saba at info@sabagov.nl.

