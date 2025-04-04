COMMITTEE BEGINS WORK ON CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS HEALTHCARE REFORM

The newly established Caribbean Netherlands Care 2025 Committee held its first in-person meeting on Bonaire to address the future of healthcare on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. Led by chairman Frits Goedgedrag, the committee aims to tackle pressing challenges, particularly accessibility issues on the smaller islands.

The group will develop policy recommendations for State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Health, Welfare, and Sport) to create a sustainable and resilient healthcare system in the Caribbean Netherlands. The committee includes:

Island Governors: John Soliano (Bonaire), Jonathan Johnson (Saba), and Alida Francis (St. Eustatius).

Healthcare representatives: Giovanni Frans, Philip van Woerkom, and Willemijn van Leeuwen.

ZJCN Director Herbert Barnard, alongside external experts Edilse Goeloe and Patrick Jeurissen.

Secretary: Kareshma Lopez.

Key Objectives

The committee will propose strategies to enhance healthcare infrastructure within existing legal frameworks, striving for parity with European Dutch standards. Their work will be guided by the report “The Caribbean Netherlands: Health System Review.”

Focus Areas Discussed

Accessibility & Quality of Care – Addressing disparities in service availability.

Preventive Care & Health Promotion – Reducing long-term healthcare burdens.

Geographical Challenges – Overcoming isolation and logistical barriers.

Healthcare Workforce – Strengthening recruitment and retention.

Patient Empowerment – Ensuring residents’ voices shape policy.

The committee will also incorporate community feedback gathered from prior consultations with local authorities.

