Saba Comprehensive School Celebrated World Forest Day with Essay Contest on Reforestation

In honor of World Forest Day, the Sea & Learn Foundation, in collaboration with Public Entity Saba, organized an essay contest for students at Saba Comprehensive School. The competition encouraged young minds to reflect on the importance of reforestation in safeguarding the island’s natural beauty and ecological health. Participants delved into pressing environmental challenges—such as soil erosion, biodiversity loss, and climate resilience—while also examining how reforestation could benefit Saba’s economy, tourism sector, and community well-being.

The submissions showcased a wealth of thoughtful insights, personal experiences, and innovative ideas for a greener future. A panel of judges evaluated the essays based on clarity, content, creativity, and writing style to select the top three winners. This initiative is supported by NEPP: protecting nature, reviving resources, and sustaining our islands.

Winners Announced at School Assembly

The results of the Reforestation on Saba and Why It’s Important essay contest were revealed during a school assembly on the morning of April 7th.

Third place was awarded to Tanya Matthew (Form 1) for her essay, “Why Saba Needs Reforestation.” Though unable to attend the ceremony due to her participation in an off-island netball tournament, Tanya received a copy of The Overstory, a novel celebrating the significance of trees.

was awarded to for her essay, “Why Saba Needs Reforestation.” Though unable to attend the ceremony due to her participation in an off-island netball tournament, Tanya received a copy of The Overstory, a novel celebrating the significance of trees. Second place went to Kristin Zagers (Form 4) for her piece, “Reforestation on Saba.” Her prize was a camping hammock, perfect for enjoying Saba’s rejuvenated landscapes.

went to for her piece, “Reforestation on Saba.” Her prize was a camping hammock, perfect for enjoying Saba’s rejuvenated landscapes. The grand prize winner, Jianna Petronilia (Form 1), captivated the judges with her essay, “Reviving Saba’s Forests with Reforestation.”* Jianna received a solar bluetooth portable speaker for her entry. We are proud to recognize these talented students and their commitment to Saba’s environment! Her winning entry is featured in full below.

Reviving Saba’s Forests with Reforestation

Reforestation can be a global solution to help fix environmental problems and is crucial for a sustainable future for our planet. Reforestation on Saba is very important for protecting and enriching Saba’s environment and landscape. Saba is a volcanic island with rough terrain and high biodiversity. Saba is vulnerable to soil erosion, wildlife habitat destruction, and climate change. Reforestation can solve all these problems and in this essay I will explain how reforestation can lower soil erosion, save local wildlife, and improve Saba’s economy, tourism and public health.

One of the biggest benefits of reforestation is reduced soil erosion on Saba. Since Saba is an island with mountains and lots of rainfall, it can lead to the loss of soil. Trees stop this by holding the soil in place with their roots. This can also prevent landslides because they are dangerous for the people that live on Saba. Also the leaves on the trees slow down the rain. This allows more water to soak into the ground instead of letting it flow down and cause damage. This means that reforestation saves the earth and keeps the planet healthy and strong.

Reforestation is also important for Saba’s wildlife. Saba also serves as a habitat for various species that are found nowhere else and they depend on the forest and trees for survival and shelter. If we get rid of the trees they will not have anywhere to live or take shelter, their numbers could start to decline. Through reforestation on Saba and local vegetation, it allows animals to have a place to live and thrive. A forest has the ability to support a lot of different types and this is necessary for guaranteeing that the ecosystem on the island stays in balance.

Reforestation will maintain Saba’s economy even more, specifically with the island’s tourism industry. Saba is well known for its beautiful landscapes and views, attracting visitors from all over the world. By restoring the forests, Saba will be able to make the landscape more appealing and bring in more visitors for activities like: hiking, wildlife viewing, and nature tourism. Healthy forests will make Saba more attractive to those who like the outdoors. Reforestation will also benefit farmers since it will ensure healthy soil and less erosion.

There are many benefits for the people of Saba through reforestation. This includes healthy forests that lead to better air because there would be less carbon dioxide in the air. Everyone living on Saba will experience and enjoy cleaner air to breathe. Reforestation programs bring the community together by getting locals to plant trees and take part in conservation activities. This brings people closer to nature.

Personally I am happy that reforestation is happening on Saba because it’s nice to know that the community of Saba cares about the island and wants to prevent climate change and protect its environment. I think it’s important to maintain a healthy land not just for us but for all generations to come. It’s reassuring to know that projects like this can preserve the island’s natural beauty for decades, allowing future generations to enjoy it just as much as we do. Since reforestation also brings the community together, it’s giving people a chance to be part of something bigger. Watching our island heal and grow stronger makes me hopeful for a future where nature thrives with us.

In conclusion, reforestation is of great importance to Saba’s environment, economy, and residents. Reforestation prevents erosion, is beneficial to wildlife, and promotes healthy ecosystems on Saba. Reforestation can boost tourism, cause economic development, and help citizens live healthier lives. The community of Saba can preserve nature while building a healthy future for wildlife and humankind as well. Reforestation is not just about planting trees, it is giving a good life to everyone.

Sea&Learn foundation