Feral Cat Management in St. John’s Area

The Public Entity Saba informs the community that cat traps will be placed in the St. John’s area on the following dates:

April 9 & 10

April 15 & 16

Feral cats pose a significant threat to Saba’s native wildlife, including endangered species such as the red-billed tropic bird, anoles, and other small animals. Without intervention, rapidly reproducing feral cat populations can further disrupt the island’s delicate ecosystem.

All captured cats will be scanned for microchips to ensure no domestic pets are accidentally relocated.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Public Entity at info@sabagov.nl.

PES