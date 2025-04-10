Caribbean Fire Chiefs Strengthen Cooperation 

Last week, fire chiefs from Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten, and the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba) convened for a two-day meeting, joined by representatives from the Netherlands Fire Department and the National Fire Academy. The discussions focused on reinforcing collaboration and establishing new agreements for the future.

This year marks a decade of partnership among the fire departments in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Over the past ten years, they have worked closely on training, safety, disaster response, and leadership development within their organizations.

Enhancing Training & Emergency Response

The commanders explored ways to align training and qualification standards for firefighters better. This alignment will facilitate temporary personnel exchanges, allowing firefighters to gain experience or assist each other during emergencies.

Additionally, they reviewed a joint training program for fire prevention inspectors, promoting knowledge-sharing among the departments and with the Netherlands. New agreements were also made to ensure rapid deployment of fire personnel after hurricanes, enabling swift assistance to affected areas.

Stronger Together

For residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, this strengthened cooperation means faster and more efficient emergency response—even when additional support from neighboring islands is needed. By working together, the fire departments ensure greater safety and resilience across the Caribbean region of the Kingdom.

RCN