Saba Strengthens Regional Tourism Ties at SMART 2025 

Saba made a strong impression at the St. Maarten / St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART 2025), held from March 31st to April 4th, 2025, reinforcing its position in the Caribbean tourism market and fostering valuable connections with global travel trade professionals.

The event gathered tour operators, travel agents, writers, and event planners from key markets, including the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It offered Saba an ideal platform to highlight its unique experiences, seamless connectivity via St. Maarten (its main hub), and island-hopping opportunities within the region.

Malinda Hassell, Director of Tourism for Saba, led the delegation, engaging in strategic meetings to showcase the island’s diverse tourism offerings while nurturing new partnerships and reinforcing existing ones. Additionally, Saba collaborated with other regional tourism boards to explore synergies and joint marketing initiatives, further integrating the island into the wider Caribbean travel landscape.

A standout feature of Saba’s participation was its inclusion in the Neighboring Island “Island Hopping” Program. As part of this initiative, the Saba Tourist Bureau hosted select travel professionals for an exclusive on-island tour, allowing them to experience Saba’s pristine nature, picturesque villages, and renowned hospitality firsthand.

Reflecting on the event, Hassell shared: “SMART is a pivotal platform for regional islands to connect with global trade partners. Kudos to the organizers for another successful edition and for facilitating visits to neighboring destinations. Collaborations like these elevate our collective tourism offerings and position Saba as a must-visit, unique destination in the region.”

The Saba Tourist Bureau looks forward to capitalizing on the connections made at SMART 2025, further promoting the island as a premier choice for travelers seeking an authentic and unforgettable Caribbean escape.

PES