Karremans: BES-exemption for healthcare workers no longer required after July 1st

The temporary pause in orthodontic care is not related to the quality of care provided, but rather to regulatory requirements that apply to all healthcare professionals who practice on the BES islands.

The State Secretary for Youth, Prevention and Sport, Vincent Karremans, promised to investigate the procedure of the BES exemption for BIG-registered healthcare providers. This exemption is necessary to be able to practice medical professions on the BES islands.

A mandatory part of this is the provision of a Certificate of Current Professional Status (CCPS), which, among other things, provides information about any disciplinary measures taken against the healthcare professional. This obligation appears to be unnecessarily burdensome, especially because applicants with a BIG registration must already submit the CCPS when (re)registering, insofar as there is foreign work experience. The quality test for the BES exemption can also be carried out with a less drastic means, namely a background statement completed by the applicant himself. Therefore, no CCPS will be requested immediately when applying for an exemption to healthcare providers with a BIG registration and a Dutch diploma.

The BES Medical Profession Regulations will be amended in such a way that the CCPS requirement will also be waived for BIG-registered persons with a diploma from the EU/EEA or outside (third countries). The intended entry into force of this amendment is 1 July 2025.

An automatic translation of the letter of Karremans to the Second Chamber including this subject can be downloaded HERE.

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties