Beyond Kultura distributes two books to schools in SSS islands

Last week, Ingrid Holaman, a representative of Beyond Kultura Events Foundation (BKEF), distributed two new book titles to schools in St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius.
The first book was the English version of “Van Slavernij naar Vrijheid”, or “From Slavery to Freedom” in English, which was published by BKEF and LM Publishers.
The second book was “Martino: The Salty Story of a Slave Boy” by Loekie Morales, which was published by BKEF.
“From Slavery to Freedom” was an initiative of Morales, who aimed to publish a book that contains poems and stories by authors of the Dutch Kingdom and Suriname about slavery history.
About four years ago, Barbara van der Woude suggested the idea to Morales, author and chair of BKEF.
A select number of well-known authors from the Dutch Kingdom and Suriname joined forces to write short essays or poems about the subject of slavery. The writers have previously published on this subject.
The stories deal with various themes and periods from slavery: from the capture of the enslaved, the forced shipment of people through the Atlantic Slave Trade, the auctioning of slaves, and life on plantations and obtaining freedom.
The book is written for persons who are at least 15 years old and will be distributed to high schools.
The participating authors are Lydia Rood (The Netherlands), Cynthia McLeod (Suriname), Ismene Krisnadath (Suriname), Barbara van der Woude (St. Maarten), Jeroen Hoogerwerf (The Netherlands), Monica Clarinda (Bonaire), Joyce Pool (The Netherlands), Marianne Tefft (St. Maarten), Walter Hellebrand (St. Eustatius), Loekie Morales (St. Maarten), Delno Tromp (Bonaire), Robert Reeberg (Aruba), Xiomara Muller (Bonaire), Hilli Arduin (Suriname), Liberta Rosario (Curacao), and Henna Goudzand (Suriname).
Mariska Hamerstein edited the book under supervision of Morales.
Vanessa Paulina, a painter from Aruba, created illustrations for each story and poem.
“The authors describe the shared history in brand new, exciting stories. Sometimes that is difficult and confronting, sometimes strengthening and heart-warming,” said Dr. Michiel van Kern-pen, professor of Dutch-Caribbean literature, in the book’s preface. “They show you how people in past centuries managed to survive under terrible circumstances. People who really existed or who really could have existed, that doesn’t matter. It is up to you to know that you have come out of the end of that tunnel, that you can carry that history with you and can use it to build a better future.”
BKEF said in a press release: “For a good two years, BKEF has been chasing grant providers to see the value and importance of such a Kingdom and Suriname Slavery Freedom story collection, and to support it financially. The process was particularly strenuous,
but publishing has now succeeded with a lot of patience and good cooperation between BKEF and LM Publishers.”
“Martino, The Salty Story of a Slave Boy” is intended for primary education.
BKEF said: “Both books will be a nice addition to the Caribbean book collection, especially in the slavery theme. Schools can also teach their students a lot about life as a slave, but also about freedom and what that means, with reading comprehension.”
BKEF thanks all authors for “their great, inspiring contributions from faith in this project”.
BKEF treasurer Rita Aikman also thanks sponsors, such as Prince Bernhard Culture Fund Caribbean and Mondriaan Foundation, for financial contributions.
“The final push was given by Windward Island Bank and the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, and the Representative of the Netherlands in Philipsburg, as support for covering the shipment and distribution costs, and Obersi Xerox for their corrective contribution
to the Martino books,” BKEF said.
“It is a major project for BKEF that we have carried out with pleasure, because we like to spoil schools and public libraries with enough copies to enable classroom reading comprehension,” Aikman said.
