Government Approves Drone Use on BES Islands

The Council of Ministers has approved a proposal to amend aviation legislation in the Caribbean Netherlands, allowing the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). The changes to the BES Air Traffic Decree, Flight Operations Decree, Aircraft Decree 200B, and Aviation Licensing Decree establish a “robust regulatory framework“ for safe drone flights on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The draft legislation outlines criteria for drone operations, classifying them into open, specific, or certified categories. It also sets conditions for flights, including pilot licensing, operational requirements, and airworthiness standards. Additionally, it defines air traffic rules and sets a maximum takeoff and landing weight for drones operating outside airport zones.

Before parliamentary consideration, the proposed amendments will be reviewed by the Council of State for advisory input.

Aviation Law Updates to Meet ICAO Standards

The Council of Ministers has also approved amendments to the BES Aviation Act to align with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements. As signatories to the Chicago Convention, the Netherlands must comply with ICAO standards, particularly concerning air navigation services—an area where current BES regulations fall short.

The proposed changes aim to:

Adapt legal frameworks to allow detailed rulemaking in secondary legislation.

Introduce a certification system and administrative enforcement mechanisms.

Facilitate cross-border air navigation services, including cooperation with providers from Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

These updates ensure the Caribbean Netherlands meets international aviation standards while enabling safer and more regulated drone operations.

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties