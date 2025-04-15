BES islands step up fight against human trafficking and ‘smuggling

The core message of the campaign is: Together Against Human Trafficking: Our Islands, Our Responsibility. See it. Report it.
In 2025, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands) are intensifying efforts to combat human-trafficking and -smuggling. A campaign began earlier this year with networking events on Saba and St. Eustatius to foster collaboration among local stakeholders. On April 14, a similar event will be held in Bonaire.
Human-trafficking is a severe violation of human rights, often involving the exploitation of individuals through force, deception, threats or violence. Victims are frequently unaware of their exploitation and live in fear and insecurity. The crime takes many forms, including sexual exploitation, forced labour, criminal exploitation and even forced organ removal.
These crimes have serious physical and mental consequences for victims and require active community involvement to be effectively tackled. Throughout the year, awareness activities and campaigns will take place across Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, offering practical information for both citizens and professionals on how to identify and respond to suspected trafficking.
The networking event on Bonaire will include specialised training for professionals in the judicial and care sectors on how to recognise and act on signs of trafficking. Special attention will also be given to World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, focusing on the criminal exploitation of minors.
“Young people are often pressured into transporting drugs, committing theft, or laundering money,” the organisers of the event stated. “What may seem like a quick way to earn money can quickly become a trap of exploitation and dependency.” The campaign aims to work closely with schools and educational institutions to help youth build resilience and raise awareness.
Public awareness will be boosted through television, radio, and social media campaigns asking the central question: “What can you do?” Informational cards with warning signs will be distributed to help the public recognise and anonymously report suspicious situations.
In August, the campaign “Do You Recognise the Signs?” will launch using digital billboards, posters and flyers across the islands. The year will culminate on October 18 with large-scale activities and a media tour marking National Day Against Human Trafficking.
The BES islands are making their position clear: No to human trafficking and smuggling. But government efforts alone are not enough — every individual can help stop these crimes. The core message of the campaign is: Together Against Human Trafficking: Our Islands, Our Responsibility. See it. Report it.
For more information or to report suspected trafficking, follow the campaign on social media or visit www. rijksdienstcn.com.
The Daily Herald.