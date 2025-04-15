BES islands step up fight against human trafficking and ‘smuggling

The core message of the campaign is: Together Against Human Trafficking: Our Islands, Our Responsibility. See it. Report it.

In 2025, Bo­naire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands) are in­tensifying efforts to com­bat human-trafficking and -smuggling. A campaign began earlier this year with networking events on Saba and St. Eustatius to foster collaboration among local stakeholders. On April 14, a similar event will be held in Bonaire.

Human-trafficking is a severe violation of human rights, often involving the exploitation of individuals through force, deception, threats or violence. Victims are frequently unaware of their exploitation and live in fear and insecurity. The crime takes many forms, in­cluding sexual exploitation, forced labour, criminal ex­ploitation and even forced organ removal.

These crimes have serious physical and mental con­sequences for victims and require active community involvement to be effec­tively tackled. Throughout the year, awareness ac­tivities and campaigns will take place across Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, of­fering practical information for both citizens and pro­fessionals on how to identi­fy and respond to suspected trafficking.

The networking event on Bonaire will include spe­cialised training for pro­fessionals in the judicial and care sectors on how to recognise and act on signs of trafficking. Special at­tention will also be given to World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, focus­ing on the criminal exploi­tation of minors.

“Young people are often pressured into transporting drugs, committing theft, or laundering money,” the or­ganisers of the event stated. “What may seem like a quick way to earn money can quickly become a trap of exploitation and depen­dency.” The campaign aims to work closely with schools and educational institu­tions to help youth build resilience and raise aware­ness.

Public awareness will be boosted through television, radio, and social media campaigns asking the cen­tral question: “What can you do?” Informational cards with warning signs will be distributed to help the public recognise and anonymously report suspi­cious situations.

In August, the campaign “Do You Recognise the Signs?” will launch using digital billboards, post­ers and flyers across the islands. The year will cul­minate on October 18 with large-scale activities and a media tour marking Na­tional Day Against Human Trafficking.

The BES islands are mak­ing their position clear: No to human trafficking and smuggling. But govern­ment efforts alone are not enough — every individual can help stop these crimes. The core message of the campaign is: Together Against Human Traffick­ing: Our Islands, Our Re­sponsibility. See it. Report it.

For more information or to report suspected traffick­ing, follow the campaign on social media or visit www. rijksdienstcn.com.

The Daily Herald.