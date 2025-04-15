Emerald Cruises Concludes Successful Cruise Season on Saba

Emerald Cruises has officially concluded a successful cruise season on Saba, marking the first visits of their stunning boutique vessel, Emerald Sakara, to the island. Throughout the season, Emerald Sakara made four calls to Saba, introducing guests to the island’s natural beauty and unique charm.

Spanning 361 feet and accommodating up to 100 guests, the Emerald Sakara strikes the perfect balance between luxury and comfort. Its intimate size and upscale amenities make it an ideal match for destinations like Saba, where personalized experiences and authentic encounters await visitors.

In total, more than 300 guests had the opportunity to explore Saba, enjoying everything from its breathtaking landscapes to its warm local hospitality. Guest feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing how captivated they were by the island’s unspoiled nature and welcoming atmosphere.

We sincerely thank the captain, crew, and entire Emerald Cruises team for including Saba in their Caribbean itinerary. We also wish to recognize and thank our local partners, our taxi drivers, the Saba Harbor Office team, the Saba Conservation Foundation, the Saba Tourist Bureau team, and all other island partners who helped create memorable experiences for our visitors.

