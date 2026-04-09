State Secretary van der Burg visits Saba

On April 7, 2026, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Internal Affairs Eric van der Burg was welcomed to Saba by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. The delegation also included Director of Kingdom Relations, René Bagchus.

A meeting was held between the delegation and Island Governor Johnson, Commissioner Bruce Zagers and Acting Island Secretary Nicole Johnson. During their meeting, the group discussed pertinent topics such as connectivity, its impact on tourism and the economy, and the need for capacity building and cooperation with other stakeholders. With the increase in the councils planned for 2027, suggestions were raised that appropriate space and funding should also accompany this change. Additionally, emphasis was placed on the importance of recognizing the differences across the BES islands, and continuing open dialogue to work out challenges that remain.

Following lunch with members of the Executive Council and Island Council, an island tour was given, beginning at the Black Rocks Harbor. Peter Biemond, Project Manager, provided an overview of the project including the ongoing construction of the breakwater, and preparations for the incoming X-blocs.

The group also visited St. Johns school campus, where the new gym, Enrichment center and technical education center will be built. Projects such as the gym and the Enrichment center will also serve as a hub for the wider community, creating spaces for cultural and sporting events.

With a focus on sustainability and food security, the Saba Reach garden and the Hydroponics Farm were also visited. At Saba Reach, the delegation learned more about the organization’s role as a social workplace, as well as its organoponic gardening practices.

The team at the Hydroponics farm then provided insight into their operations and their contribution, alongside the Hell’s Gate farm, to strengthening local food production and possible plans to expand and upgrade their hydroponic systems to increase efficiency and output. Lead farmer Sam Frederick also shared on his ongoing efforts to preserve the Saba cabbage through particular methods of propagation.

“We value the conversations surrounding safety and connectivity, and it was important for us to see that it’s possible to grow our own food on Saba, not only related to the cost of living, but also to enhance availability for the people on the island,” shared State Secretary van der Burg.

The State Secretary will continue his working visit, onward to Sint Eustatius.

PES.