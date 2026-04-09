Helicopter for the Mount Scenery Tower project arrived on Saba

Kai Wulf, the Parks Manager of the Saba Conservation Foundation, communicates: The upcoming refurbishment of the communication tower at the summit of Mt. Scenery, scheduled to commence on 13 April 2026 will continue for approximately 12 weeks.

These works will involve helicopter operations and temporary access restrictions on sections of the trail network. While mitigation measures are in place, public safety remains our top priority, and we kindly ask for your support in sharing this information and encouraging compliance with all posted guidance.

In summary:

• The trail to the communication tower and Windwardside Lookout will be closed throughout the works

• The summit trail will be temporarily closed during helicopter operations

• All other trails remain open

• Conditions and schedules may change depending on operational requirements

Further details are provided in the attached advisory.

Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or require additional information.

Kai Wulf.