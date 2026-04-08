Pilot subsidy scheme for monumental residences in the Caribbean Netherlands

The Caribbean Netherlands is going to launch a pilot subsidy scheme for the preservation of monumental residences. In September 2026, owners can apply for a subsidy for the restoration of their monument. The scheme has a non-recurring budget of US$1.1 million. The National Restoration Fund is making these funds available. This pilot provides practical experience for future monument management in the region. The scheme was published in the Government Gazette today.

Minister Rianne Letschert (OCW): “It is challenging for owners of monumental residences in the Caribbean Netherlands to find financing, as a result of which some buildings threaten to become neglected. For the first time, a subsidy is now going directly to owners on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. That is important, because monuments connect people to their history and culture. They give a place character and remind residents of who they are and where they come from.”

In the European Netherlands, there have been subsidy schemes for monument owners for quite some time, but not yet in the Caribbean, although the need for them is considerable on the islands. Owners of monuments in the Caribbean Netherlands are dealing with high maintenance expenses due to the island location, scarcity of specialist materials, and high transport costs.

Large maintenance and restoration

The Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE) implements the subsidy scheme. The scheme focuses on private owners of residential monuments that are in need of (large) maintenance or restoration on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The preservation costs eligible for subsidy must exceed US$25,000 and are subsidized up to US$100,000.

Monuments (historical buildings older than 50 years) without protected status are also eligible for subsidy. It regards buildings that are of general importance due to their beauty, artistic value, or historical meaning. The scheme is open from 1 up to and including 30 September 2026. It is only possible to apply for subsidy during this period.

The RCE is further developing the scheme in the coming period. The latest information is available on the website: https://www.cultureelerfgoed.nl/onderwerpen/s/subsidieregeling-monumenten-caribisch-nederland

RCN