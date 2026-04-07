Police Report from Friday the 3th of April to Monday the 6th of April2026

Arrest for Aggravated Assault

On Sunday, the 5th of April, around 2:10 AM, the central control room received a report of an ongoing fight at a nightclub on Park Lane Street in Windwardside on Saba. Police discovered a victim who had sustained injuries upon their arrival. He reported that a weapon had just struck him. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Shortly thereafter, at around 2:25AM, police arrested the suspect, a 42-year-old man with the initials L.A.W.L., for aggravated assault with a weapon.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

KPCN