State Secretary Szabó informs the Second Chamber on progress of the administrative agreements with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Achieving more noticeable results for residents. Measures to recruit and retain

staff more quickly and preparing strategies for economic development. These

agreements between State Secretary Szabó (Digitalisation and Kingdom

Relations) and the island governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba are

included in the progress report on the administrative agreements that State

Secretary Szabó sent to the House of Representatives this week. Progress is

discussed quarterly with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The State Secretary

keeps an eye on what is and is not going well and makes this a subject of

discussion with the island governments.

State Secretary Szabó: “I see the administrative agreements with Bonaire, St.

Eustatius, and Saba as important instruments to set priorities and to achieve tangible

results. In the coming period, my focus remains on the promotion of good

governance, sound public finances, and economic self-sufficiency. In this regard,

extra attention is paid to upgrading the implementation capacity and the necessary

preconditions for this. I do so in consultation with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba

and my colleagues in The Hague.”

In 2024, important steps were taken on Saba in terms of infrastructure and the

physical living environment. For instance, €5 million has been allocated for the

implementation of the Saba Region Deal, the ‘Under the Hill 2’ housing project with

18 social housing units has been completed and agreements have been made for the

realisation of more housing units until 2030. In addition, the Cabinet has earmarked

€40 million for the building of a new hurricane-resistant port on Saba (Black Rocks

Harbour), the first tranche (€30 million) of which has recently been made available to

Saba. The building of the new port is a crucial project for the economy and self-

sufficiency of the island and will start in the fourth quarter of 2025. Together with the

Executive Council of Saba and the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management,

Szabó is monitoring the progress of the project. Topics that require additional

attention in 2025 include the preparation of an economic development strategy, the

establishment of a local court of auditors, and the introduction of clear procurement

and tendering rules.

Purchasing power

To properly monitor the purchasing power on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, it was

agreed to take a comprehensive look at the purchasing power measures for 2026 on

Prinsjesdag (Budget Day). This is when measures on, for example, taxes,

(temporary) subsidies for living expenses and income support are brought together.

Income effects and forecast figures are also calculated as much as possible for a

better understanding of the purchasing power on the islands.

Zsolt Szabó: “Staying committed to economic self-sufficiency will help to significantly

improve the purchasing power.”

