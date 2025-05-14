State Secretary Szabó informs the Second Chamber on progress of the administrative agreements with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Achieving more noticeable results for residents. Measures to recruit and retain
staff more quickly and preparing strategies for economic development. These
agreements between State Secretary Szabó (Digitalisation and Kingdom
Relations) and the island governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba are
included in the progress report on the administrative agreements that State
Secretary Szabó sent to the House of Representatives this week. Progress is
discussed quarterly with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The State Secretary
keeps an eye on what is and is not going well and makes this a subject of
discussion with the island governments.
State Secretary Szabó: “I see the administrative agreements with Bonaire, St.
Eustatius, and Saba as important instruments to set priorities and to achieve tangible
results. In the coming period, my focus remains on the promotion of good
governance, sound public finances, and economic self-sufficiency. In this regard,
extra attention is paid to upgrading the implementation capacity and the necessary
preconditions for this. I do so in consultation with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba
and my colleagues in The Hague.”
In 2024, important steps were taken on Saba in terms of infrastructure and the
physical living environment. For instance, €5 million has been allocated for the
implementation of the Saba Region Deal, the ‘Under the Hill 2’ housing project with
18 social housing units has been completed and agreements have been made for the
realisation of more housing units until 2030. In addition, the Cabinet has earmarked
€40 million for the building of a new hurricane-resistant port on Saba (Black Rocks
Harbour), the first tranche (€30 million) of which has recently been made available to
Saba. The building of the new port is a crucial project for the economy and self-
sufficiency of the island and will start in the fourth quarter of 2025. Together with the
Executive Council of Saba and the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management,
Szabó is monitoring the progress of the project. Topics that require additional
attention in 2025 include the preparation of an economic development strategy, the
establishment of a local court of auditors, and the introduction of clear procurement
and tendering rules.
Purchasing power
To properly monitor the purchasing power on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, it was
agreed to take a comprehensive look at the purchasing power measures for 2026 on
Prinsjesdag (Budget Day). This is when measures on, for example, taxes,
(temporary) subsidies for living expenses and income support are brought together.
Income effects and forecast figures are also calculated as much as possible for a
better understanding of the purchasing power on the islands.
Zsolt Szabó: “Staying committed to economic self-sufficiency will help to significantly
improve the purchasing power.”
RCN