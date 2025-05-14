Application of Dutch Political Party Regulations to the Caribbean Netherlands

General Principles

Dutch regulations apply uniformly to both the European and Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba), unless differences in context justify adjustments. While national political associations follow the same rules across the entire Kingdom, decentralized parties in the Caribbean Netherlands require tailored provisions due to distinct administrative, cultural, and legal circumstances.

Key Adjustments for the Caribbean Netherlands

Subsidy Allocation In the European Netherlands, municipal-level party subsidies are based on population size.

Given the smaller size of island councils and higher operational costs in the Caribbean Netherlands, subsidies for local parties there will align with provincial-level funding: €1,137 per seat. Currency Conversion (EUR to USD) Transparency rules reference euros (EUR), but the Caribbean Netherlands uses US dollars (USD).

Subsidies are set in EUR but paid in USD, converted using the annual budget exchange rate determined by the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. Transparency Requirements Parties must publish annual financial reports and disclose substantial donations.

If a party lacks a website, it may use social media (e.g., Facebook, Saba News, etc.), but documents must also be submitted to the Netherlands Authority for Political Parties (NAPP) for public accessibility. Supervision Oversight will be handled by the NAPP (based in the European Netherlands) rather than a local supervisor, ensuring efficiency given the limited number of parties. Legal Framework The General Administrative Law Act largely does not apply in the Caribbean Netherlands, but key principles (e.g., subsidy application procedures) are incorporated into this law.

National Parties

Currently, no national parties are based in the Caribbean Netherlands. If any emerge, they will follow the same rules as those in the European Netherlands, with one exception:

Subsidies for Caribbean-based national parties (and their affiliates) will be disbursed in USD.

Conclusion

These adjustments balance equitable treatment with recognition of the Caribbean Netherlands’ unique context, ensuring transparency and fair access to funding while minimizing administrative burdens.