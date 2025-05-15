State Secretary Szabó argues for concrete results for BES residents

More vis­ible and concrete results are urgently needed for the people of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (the BES islands). That was the central message from State Secretary for Digitisation and Kingdom Relations Fe­renc Zsolt Szabo as he pre­sented a progress report to the Dutch Parliament this week on the status of gov­ernance agreements with the three Caribbean public entities.

In his update, Szabo em­phasised that while struc­tural cooperation with the islands continues, the focus must now shift to deliver­ing outcomes that residents can experience in their dai­ly lives.

He also called for targeted actions to strengthen ad­ministrative capacity, at­tract and retain personnel, and promote economic de­velopment.

The governance agree­ments, which are reviewed quarterly with the local governments of the three islands, are seen by Szabo as key tools to establish priorities, strengthen co­operation and deliver con­crete results. “My focus re­mains on promoting good governance, sound public finances and economic self-reliance,” said Szabo. “We are pursuing this in close collaboration with the is­land administrations and colleagues in The Hague.”

While many initiatives in Bonaire remain in the planning stages, Szabo ex­pressed concern over the limited visible results for residents. Nevertheless, progress is being made.

A new public library has opened, offering expanded services, and steps are be­ing taken to strengthen lo­cal governance. Addition­ally, 13 million euros has been allocated under the Bonaire Regional Deal, enabling investments in neighbourhood develop­ment (Antriol and Nort’i Salina), public transport, logistics and sustainable education infrastructure.

Szabo and the Executive Council of Bonaire have agreed that several prior­ity actions must be initiated before the end of the year. These include the estab­lishment of a container de­pot, the introduction of an affordable and efficient bus service, strengthening of executive capacity, and im­provements to the permit system, oversight, enforce­ment and financial manage­ment processes.

St. Eustatius continues to face significant challenges due to staffing shortages, which impact its admin­istrative capabilities. In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs and King­dom Relations BZK is sup­porting efforts to accelerate recruitment and improve retention strategies.

Despite these hurdles, the island made progress in areas such as financial management, housing, in­tegrity, and governance in 2024. The launch of the Statia 2026 programme ­supported in part by the Regional Deal — is also a major milestone.

Looking ahead in 2025, the island will develop a long-term economic devel­opment strategy. New fi­nancial administration and control systems introduced in 2024 will be consolidated, while a comprehensive plan for good governance will be finalised and implemented. The local government will also move forward with its plan to address the issue of roaming livestock on the island.

Saba made significant strides in 2024 in improv­ing infrastructure and the physical living environ­ment. The Saba Regional Deal was launched with 5 million euros in funding, and the completion of the “Under the Hill 2” hous­ing project added 18 so­cial rental homes. Further housing development plans are in place through 2030.

A key project is the con­struction of a hurricane-resistant harbour at Black Rocks, for which 40 million euros has been reserved. The first tranche of 30 mil­lion euros has already been made available and con­struction is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Alongside the harbour project, the island govern­ment is developing an eco­nomic strategy, establishing a local audit office and im­plementing clear procure­ment and tendering regula­tions.

Finally, the Dutch gov­ernment will continue to closely monitor purchas­ing power on the three is­lands. It has been agreed that, during the upcoming Prinsjesdag (Budget Day), measures for 2026 will be reviewed in an integrated manner. This includes tax policy, subsidies for the cost of living, and income sup­port. The aim is to provide a clearer picture of house­hold purchasing power and expected trends.

Szabo emphasised the im­portance of long-term de­velopment: “If we continue to invest in economic self-reliance, we can make real improvements to purchas­ing power on the islands.”

The Daily Herald.