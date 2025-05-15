State Secretary Szabó argues for concrete results for BES residents

More visible and concrete results are urgently needed for the people of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (the BES islands). That was the central message from State Secretary for Digitisation and Kingdom Relations Ferenc Zsolt Szabo as he presented a progress report to the Dutch Parliament this week on the status of governance agreements with the three Caribbean public entities.
In his update, Szabo emphasised that while structural cooperation with the islands continues, the focus must now shift to delivering outcomes that residents can experience in their daily lives.
He also called for targeted actions to strengthen administrative capacity, attract and retain personnel, and promote economic development.
The governance agreements, which are reviewed quarterly with the local governments of the three islands, are seen by Szabo as key tools to establish priorities, strengthen cooperation and deliver concrete results. “My focus remains on promoting good governance, sound public finances and economic self-reliance,” said Szabo. “We are pursuing this in close collaboration with the island administrations and colleagues in The Hague.”
While many initiatives in Bonaire remain in the planning stages, Szabo expressed concern over the limited visible results for residents. Nevertheless, progress is being made.
A new public library has opened, offering expanded services, and steps are being taken to strengthen local governance. Additionally, 13 million euros has been allocated under the Bonaire Regional Deal, enabling investments in neighbourhood development (Antriol and Nort’i Salina), public transport, logistics and sustainable education infrastructure.
Szabo and the Executive Council of Bonaire have agreed that several priority actions must be initiated before the end of the year. These include the establishment of a container depot, the introduction of an affordable and efficient bus service, strengthening of executive capacity, and improvements to the permit system, oversight, enforcement and financial management processes.
St. Eustatius continues to face significant challenges due to staffing shortages, which impact its administrative capabilities. In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK is supporting efforts to accelerate recruitment and improve retention strategies.
Despite these hurdles, the island made progress in areas such as financial management, housing, integrity, and governance in 2024. The launch of the Statia 2026 programme supported in part by the Regional Deal — is also a major milestone.
Looking ahead in 2025, the island will develop a long-term economic development strategy. New financial administration and control systems introduced in 2024 will be consolidated, while a comprehensive plan for good governance will be finalised and implemented. The local government will also move forward with its plan to address the issue of roaming livestock on the island.
Saba made significant strides in 2024 in improving infrastructure and the physical living environment. The Saba Regional Deal was launched with 5 million euros in funding, and the completion of the “Under the Hill 2” housing project added 18 social rental homes. Further housing development plans are in place through 2030.
A key project is the construction of a hurricane-resistant harbour at Black Rocks, for which 40 million euros has been reserved. The first tranche of 30 million euros has already been made available and construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Alongside the harbour project, the island government is developing an economic strategy, establishing a local audit office and implementing clear procurement and tendering regulations.
Finally, the Dutch government will continue to closely monitor purchasing power on the three islands. It has been agreed that, during the upcoming Prinsjesdag (Budget Day), measures for 2026 will be reviewed in an integrated manner. This includes tax policy, subsidies for the cost of living, and income support. The aim is to provide a clearer picture of household purchasing power and expected trends.
Szabo emphasised the importance of long-term development: “If we continue to invest in economic self-reliance, we can make real improvements to purchasing power on the islands.”
The Daily Herald.