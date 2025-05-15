Dutch Parliament lacks clarity on cost-of-living measures for BES

Members of the Dutch Parliament’s Committee on Kingdom Relations are calling for greater transparency re­garding the various mea­sures aimed at improv­ing purchasing power of residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands).

According to right-wing People’s Party for Free­dom and Democracy VVD Member of Parliament (MP) Aukje de Vries, the current approach is too fragmented across multiple ministries, making it dif­ficult to get a clear picture.

“I’ve lost track of what we’re doing now compared to what we’ve done in the past,” De Vries said on Wednesday afternoon, re­ferring to the measures an­nounced in April as part of the Spring Budget update. While the Ministry of So­cial Affairs and Employ­ment has allocated the largest share of additional funds, the Ministries of Economic Affairs and of Climate and Green Growth have also introduced sup­port packages.

Some of the funds are tied to previous policies, while others involve new initia­tives. However, De Vries noted that even the official government press release failed to clearly distinguish between them.

“It’s become a puzzle, and I really need a breakdown by ministry with an expla­nation,” she said.

MPs from the PVV and D66 echoed the call, lead­ing to a formal request being sent to the relevant ministries for a consolidat­ed overview.

