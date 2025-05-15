Dutch Parliament lacks clarity on cost-of-living measures for BES

Members of the Dutch Parliament’s Committee on Kingdom Relations are calling for greater transparency regarding the various measures aimed at improving purchasing power of residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands).
According to right-wing People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy VVD Member of Parliament (MP) Aukje de Vries, the current approach is too fragmented across multiple ministries, making it difficult to get a clear picture.
“I’ve lost track of what we’re doing now compared to what we’ve done in the past,” De Vries said on Wednesday afternoon, referring to the measures announced in April as part of the Spring Budget update. While the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment has allocated the largest share of additional funds, the Ministries of Economic Affairs and of Climate and Green Growth have also introduced support packages.
Some of the funds are tied to previous policies, while others involve new initiatives. However, De Vries noted that even the official government press release failed to clearly distinguish between them.
“It’s become a puzzle, and I really need a breakdown by ministry with an explanation,” she said.
MPs from the PVV and D66 echoed the call, leading to a formal request being sent to the relevant ministries for a consolidated overview.
