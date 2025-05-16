Oranje Fonds opens voting for “Appeltjes van Oranje” on May 20th

Theme 2025: Indispensable links – the power of social initiatives

Social organizations play an important role in our society. They identify problems, see where the greatest need lies and offer help where it is most needed. From supporting vulnerable groups, creating meeting places or connecting people with local services. They are also often a key figure in bridging the gap between the municipality, care institutions, volunteer organizations and the people who need them. Because of their efforts, they are an indispensable link. That is the theme of the Apples of Orange 2025.

What are the “Apples of Orange“?

The prize, for each of the three winners, consists of a bronze statuette designed and made by Princess Beatrix and a cash prize of € 25,000,=. The money can be spent freely within the objective of the winning initiative. Every year, Queen Máxima awards the three Apples of Orange at Noordeinde Palace. In lustrum years, King Willem-Alexander presents the prize.

This year’s Saban nominees are:

The Child Focus Foundation on Saba organises after-school activities for children aged 4 to 12.

Children from 4 to 12 years old on Saba can participate in sports, creative and educational activities after school. In this way, the Child Focus Foundation offers shelter, support and guidance. The foundation also helps them with homework and personal development. This creates peace in families because working parents know that someone is there for their child. The guidance also ensures that children do not hang around on the street.

In a safe environment, the children are involved and challenged. This is how they learn to build self-confidence and resilience. They also develop skills and discover their talents. The foundation also helps parents with parenting questions. “Children are the future. If we give them good values now, it will bring about positive change.” Does this foundation that makes a positive impact on the lives of children deserve an Apple? Vote

Saba Reach Foundation offers everyone a fa, chance to participate in meaningful employment and the opportunity to engage in personal and professional development

The Saba Reach Foundation (SRF) helps people to become active participants within the community. The foundation endeavors to assist people with disabilities, job seekers, youngsters at risk of dropping out of school, and the elderly who need social and/or physical guidance. The foundation offers adult education services, which include IT and language courses. Young people aged 12 to 18 can participate in the Replay program. The program aims to improve the ability of youngsters to participate in school and in their community. SRF offers gym sessions for the elderly, and recently also started offering this service to the local fire department. By offering employment initiatives, supporting young people, promoting the physical health of Sabans, and strengthening the local workforce, we ensure a stronger, more connected, and resilient society. Do you think this initiative deserves an Appeltje? Vote and post on social media if you think so!

