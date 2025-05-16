New interim director for Saba’s secondary school

The new interim director for Saba Comprehensive School (SCS), Marco de Vries, was introduced to parents and members of the community on Wednesday evening during a town-hall meeting hosted by Saba Educational Foundation (SEF).
De Vries served as an Interim Director for various schools in the Netherlands for eight years before moving to Saba.
Parents and members of the community received an update on the school’s state of affairs following the recent resignation of principal Jessica Besselink and a recent negative report by Dutch education inspectors.
The Inspectorate conducted an investigation between 2023 and 2024, which concluded that SCS’s supervisory board lacked a sound policy framework. Highlighted was the board’s poor financial oversight and its inability to ensure the continuity and quality of education at SCS. A restructuring of the supervisory board took place late last year after the previous supervisory board was dissolved.
The new board members also officially introduced themselves at the town hall.
Devi van Groningen is board chairman, while Quirine Hakkart holds the post of vice-chair. Rounding out the board are members Hansko Broeksteeg and Theo Telting.
Broeksteeg, although based in the Netherlands, will provide advice on vocational education. Telting is a public policy advisor who is also based in the Netherlands.
De Vries explained that the new supervisory board will have a two-tier structure. The board will serve as his sparring partners in policy and financial decision-making.
The participation council, consisting of four persons, will also play a pivotal role. De Vries and the supervisory board will meet with the participation council every 40 days. Sub-committees have also been formed within the supervisory board, such as a remuneration committee, audit committee and educational committee.
Hakkart said the new board will focus on governance, finance and educational policy. The board is in the process of changing the foundation’s statutes and implementing checks and balances.
Hakkart also said the school will have a full staff for the upcoming school year, which was a challenge in the last school year with several core subject teachers being absent.
Hakkart noted that the level of the Dutch language continues to be a concern. Since 2022, the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW implemented a new policy that students in the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programme needed to pass the B1 Dutch exam to graduate, while students in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) programme needed to pass the B2 Dutch exam. This could not be achieved this year for the graduating class, so OCW allowed an exemption for students to receive their high school diplomas. Hakkart acknowledged that this is only a short-term solution, and said the board will work together with OCW to come up with tangible long-term solutions.
The Daily Herald.