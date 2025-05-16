Governments of St. Eustatius and Saba address Increased Rates for Makana

The Governments of St. Eustatius and Saba provide the following update regarding the Makana Ferry service and ongoing discussions about its operational funding under the Public Service Obligation (PSO) agreement. The PSO partners include the governments of St. Eustatius, Saba, St. Maarten, and Makana Ferry.

As part of the second phase of the PSO, $1 million was allocated to support the Makana Ferry service for 2024–2025—a 50% reduction from the previous funding level. Following evaluations and negotiations with Makana, it became clear that this reduced subsidy is insufficient to sustain operations at the current fare structure, particularly given rising operational costs.

Without additional subsidy support, Makana Ferry has had to implement fare adjustments effective May 1, 2025, to cover these increased expenses. While this decision is regrettable, it reflects the financial realities of maintaining reliable inter-island connectivity.

The Governments of St. Eustatius and Saba have actively engaged with relevant ministries in The Hague to secure supplementary funding, aiming to prevent fare increases and ensure affordability for residents and visitors. Despite persistent efforts, they were unable to obtain the necessary additional support. They recognize and appreciate Makana Ferry’s cooperation during this period, as they maintained current fares until May 2025 despite the lack of confirmed subsidies.

The Governments sincerely thank Makana Ferry for their partnership and commitment to serving our communities. They also acknowledge recent service delays and cancellations due to essential vessel repairs. Passenger safety remains Makana’s top priority, and these maintenance measures are critical to ensuring safe and reliable operations.

The governments remain steadfast in our commitment to securing sustainable, affordable sea transportation for our communities, and will continue pursuing all available avenues to obtain additional funding for the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

PES