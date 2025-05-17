Van Haasen Proposes Exempting Caribbean Flights from Increased Dutch Flight Tax

In a debate on the economic development of the Caribbean Netherlands, PVV MP Van Haasen submitted a motion to exclude flights to and from the region from the Netherlands’ planned flight tax increase, set to take effect in 2027. The proposal highlights concerns over the islands’ heavy reliance on air travel for tourism, family ties, education, and medical care.

Tourism at Risk

The Caribbean part of the Kingdom—comprising the autonomous nations of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten, along with the special municipalities of Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius—depends on tourism as a primary economic driver. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of this sector, with travel restrictions leading to massive job losses and necessitating billions in Dutch financial aid.

Van Haasen warned that raising the flight tax could deter visitors, further straining local businesses and government budgets. “This tax directly threatens the main source of income for these islands,” he argued. “If tourism suffers, the Netherlands will once again bear the cost of recovery.”

More Than Just a Luxury

Beyond economics, the MP emphasized that air travel is a lifeline for many Caribbean residents. Families separated by the Atlantic rely on affordable flights to stay connected, while students and medical patients frequently travel to the European Netherlands for education and specialized healthcare.

“For these communities, flying isn’t a choice—it’s a necessity,” Van Haasen stated. “Increasing costs will only deepen the divide within our Kingdom.”

Following France’s Example

The motion points to France, which exempts flights to its overseas territories from eco-taxes, classifying them as domestic routes. Van Haasen urged the Dutch government to adopt a similar policy, arguing that the islands’ unique circumstances warrant special consideration.

Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Dirk Beljaarts has previously acknowledged concerns from Caribbean leaders, particularly Curaçao, about the tax’s potential impact. However, no formal exemptions have yet been proposed.

Next Steps

The motion has sparked debate among lawmakers, with supporters stressing the need to protect the Caribbean economy, while opponents may argue for uniform environmental policies. If approved, the exemption could ease financial pressures on travelers and businesses. If rejected, the higher costs could stifle tourism and widen economic disparities.

The Dutch government’s decision will signal how it balances climate measures with the needs of its overseas territories—a challenge faced by several European nations with remote regions.