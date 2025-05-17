Hyacinth House Restoration has begun

Renovations and restoration to The Hyacinth House, located in the heart of Windwardside, have begun this week.

Hyacinth House is a historic Saban cottage located in the heart of Windwardside on the island of Saba. Owned by the Public Entity Saba, this traditional wooden structure is undergoing significant restoration in 2025 to preserve its cultural heritage while adapting it for modern use..

Restoration Details

The restoration project commenced in May 2025, following the selection of a local contractor experienced in renovating historic Saban cottages. Initial work involved removing the existing shingles, revealing deteriorated wood that necessitated replacement. The exterior will be refinished with new wooden shingles to maintain the building’s authentic appearance.

Key renovations include:

Installing a new roof and windows

Repairing shutters and repainting the entire structure

Adding traditional porches and the distinctive Saban “Gingerbread” roof detailing

Upgrading the electrical system and installing air conditioning

Insulating the building and modifying the interior for office use

The exterior renovations are expected to be completed by July, with interior work finalized by September 2025.

Future Use

Post-renovation, Hyacinth House will serve as additional office space for the Public Entity Saba. This adaptation addresses the organization’s need for more office facilities while ensuring the building’s continued use and preservation.

Cultural Significance

Hyacinth House stands as a testament to Saba’s architectural heritage. Its restoration reflects the island’s commitment to preserving historical structures, blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary functionality. The project aims to honor the building’s original character while meeting present-day needs.

PES