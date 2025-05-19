Council for Law Enforcement warns of structural vulnerability in Caribbean rule of law: emergency police assistance no longer guaranteed 24/7

Today, the Council for Law Enforcement publishes the State of Law Enforcement Caribbean

Netherlands 2024. In the report, the Council expresses its appreciation for the efforts of

judicial chain partners and the progress that has been made at various organisations

individually and in their cooperation. In doing so, the Council pays specific attention to the

positive developments at the Dutch Probation Service. The Council is also enthusiastic about

what the Board of Chiefs of Police has achieved in the cooperation between the police forces

of the countries. However, the Council warns of the growing influence of social

developments in combination with structural bottlenecks that put pressure on the future of the

rule of law on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. In particular, the report points to serious

capacity shortages in the police, as a result of which even the availability of emergency aid

cannot always be guaranteed. The capacity of other organizations is also under pressure. In

addition, the Council again points to the lack of integrated management and inadequate

interministerial cooperation. Although the Council notes that cooperation between chain

partners at the local level is improving, the direction from the European Netherlands remains

fragmented. Various ministries and their departments pursue policy without sufficient mutual

coordination or central vision. This hinders a coherent and decisive approach to complex

problems such as subversion and juvenile delinquency.

Emergency aid under pressure due to police staff shortages

One of the most urgent signals concerns the situation at the police. The Council notes that the

Dutch Caribbean Police Force is struggling with serious staff shortages. This leads to a

situation in which the deployment of basic emergency aid – a core task of the police – is no

longer structurally guaranteed. Without structural reinforcement, the operational commitment

threatens to be further eroded on the one hand. On the other hand, this situation also creates

risks for staff. In other parts of the security chain, such as border control and the detention

system, the performance of tasks is also increasingly at stake.

Call for cross-domain cooperation and future-oriented policy

The Council states that the approach to crime and security problems should not only be sought

within the judicial domain. Many of the underlying causes are social in nature, such as

poverty, educational disadvantage, addiction problems and limited housing. This requires

close involvement of ministries such as Education, Health, Social Affairs and Home Affairs.

Sustainable solutions can only be achieved through cross-domain cooperation and shared

ownership.

The report therefore calls on the central government to come up with a central, overarching

management structure. Policy efforts from different ministries must be integrated into a single

long-term vision with clear responsibilities, stable funding and structural strengthening of the

implementing organisations.

Conclusion

The State of Law Enforcement Caribbean Netherlands 2024 shows a judicial chain in motion,

but also in fragile balance. The consequences of immigration, increased tourism, inadequate

infrastructure, inadequate social services and insufficiently equipped organisations in the

judicial chain pose a major and undeniable risk to the stability and security of the islands.

Without fundamental choices in the field of strengthening capacity, continuing assistance

from the national police and the KMar and improving management and cooperation, structural

improvements will not be made. The Council emphasizes the importance of a coherent policy,

shared leadership and sustainable investment in a resilient Caribbean rule of law.

The report has been presented to the Senate and House of Representatives, the Ministers of

Justice and Security and of Asylum and Migration and is available in its entirety via the

website of the Council for Law Enforcement: www.raadrh.com

On the site you can also find the State of Law Enforcement Sint Maarten and Curaçao

respectively.