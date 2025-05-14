Saba won the silver medal on Sunday at the second event of the 2025 SSS School Games in St. Eustatius.

In the first game, Saba beat St. Maarten in the first set 25-20 and 25-22 in the second. Saba fell to Statia in the second match; 11-25 in both the first and second sets.

After the official tournament, the girls decided to make 2 teams with athletes from each island and played a fun match. They spent the afternoon on the Cruyff Court socializing and relaxing until returning home that evening.

The next games will be high school boys soccer on Saba on May 25th.

Public Health & Sports Department Saba.