Saba won the silver medal

May 14, 2025 Leave a comment

Saba won the silver medal on Sunday at the second event of the 2025 SSS School Games in St. Eustatius.

In the first game, Saba beat St. Maarten in the first set 25-20 and 25-22 in the second. Saba fell to Statia in the second match; 11-25 in both the first and second sets.

After the official tournament, the girls decided to make 2 teams with athletes from each island and played a fun match. They spent the afternoon on the Cruyff Court socializing and relaxing until returning home that evening.

The next games will be high school boys soccer on Saba on May 25th.

Public Health & Sports Department Saba.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
State Secretary Szabó informs the Second Chamber on progress of the administrative agreements with Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.
Town Hall Meeting: Updates on SCS management

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved

Saba News