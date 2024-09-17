The State Commission against Discrimination and Racism has concluded its working visit to Saba. Prior to this, the Commission visited St. Eustatius and Bonaire. “We had many insightful conversations, which provide a solid foundation for further work. We were impressed by the friendly and open atmosphere that facilitated discussions on pressing issues,” said the delegation. During their visit, they engaged not only with local administrators and island councils but also with civil society organizations.

As an independent body, the State Commission against Discrimination and Racism conducts scientific research on discrimination and racism across all sectors of Dutch society. It also examines incidents of discrimination and ethnic profiling within the government and by government entities. Based on its findings, the Commission advises the government on improving policies, laws, and regulations to combat discrimination and racism. The final report is expected by May 1, 2026.

