Driver injured in accident, later flown to St. Maarten

A serious car accident on Spring Bay Road in Saba has left one person injured.

The driver was travelling downhill on the road around 11:35am Saturday when they experienced a brake failure and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then plummeted roughly 30 metres down the hill, eventually coming to a stop upside down against a tree and rocks.

Emergency responders, including ambulance and fire de­partment personnel, extracted the driver from the wreckage.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but later had to be flown to St. Maarten for further medical care.

The extent of the person’s injuries has not been disclosed.

The Daily Herald.