Labour force survey being conducted in BES islands

The Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has asked residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba to participate in its labour force survey, which runs from September to December.
CBS has chosen a random sample of 1,126 households in Bonaire, 538 in St. Eustatius and 545 in Saba, where its interviewers will be going to administer a questionnaire.
“To gain a better understanding of labour market developments in Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba, CBS would like to kindly ask all selected households to participate in the survey,” the governmental statistics agency said in a press release on Monday.
CBS is legally required to process collected information with strict confidentiality.
Interviewers will be wearing an official identification badge and must identify themselves upon request, “so that everyone can be sure that the interview is being carried out by CBS,” it was stated in the press release.
The labour force survey is conducted by CBS every two years. One of the most important results is the unemployment rate, but the survey also uncovers other key socio-economic metrics, such as the participation rate and the most common professions and average number of working hours in the labour force.
For more information, persons can visit www.cbs.nl/arbeidskrachten or contact CBS by sending an e-mail to caribischnederland@cbs.nl.
Persons can also call tel. 599-717-8676 during CBS’ office hours: Between 8:00am and 5:00pm, Mondays to Fridays.
The Daily Herald.