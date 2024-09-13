Lack of Concrete Information on the Caribbean in Government Programme

The Schoof cabinet’s government program, though largely neutral in tone, offers little concrete information regarding its ambitions for the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom. Compared to the previous Rutte IV administration, the tone feels more distant, though not unfriendly. A subtle distinction can be found between the language in the coalition agreement and the broader government program: while coalition parties like PVV, NSC, VVD, and BBB value the Caribbean itself as part of the Kingdom, the government’s focus seems to be more on the relationship between these regions and the mainland.

According to the program, “This government aims to shape the relationships within the Kingdom as outlined in the Statute: as a Kingdom of four autonomous countries, each committed to the well-being and prosperity of its inhabitants, leveraging the strength of the Kingdom. This will be done through a shared commitment to good governance, legal certainty, sustainable public finances, and increased self-reliance for the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.” This was previously emphasized by State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, Zsolt Szabo, during his introductory visit to the ABC islands.

Regarding the BES islands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba), the program affirms the government’s responsibility for these public entities, which are considered a full part of the Netherlands. A ‘good governance agenda’ is being developed in collaboration with these islands to ensure “good governance and more safeguards for citizens and businesses.” To further these goals, a tailored General Administrative Law Act is being crafted for the Caribbean Netherlands.

One potentially concerning measure for islands like Curaçao and Bonaire, which rely heavily on Dutch tourism, is the government’s plan to introduce a “differentiated flight tax” starting January 1, 2027. This tax, which will target long-distance flights, is expected to raise €248 million annually, but could negatively impact these island economies, particularly those dependent on Dutch visitors.

The government has also pledged to strengthen governance, the rule of law, and integrity in the Caribbean Netherlands in its fight against organized crime and subversion. The CAS countries (Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten) are involved in developing an integrated approach to tackle issues like drug smuggling and international crime. The program emphasizes the importance of a functioning international legal order for the Caribbean, especially in protecting the interests of Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

On a more contentious note, the government upholds the principle that new laws automatically apply to the BES islands unless there are compelling reasons otherwise, following the “comply or explain” policy. This is unlikely to appease critics, especially on Bonaire, who argue for more localized decision-making in legislative matters.

In terms of improving livelihoods and public services in the Caribbean Netherlands, the government asserts that all proposed improvements for the European Netherlands will, in principle, apply to the Caribbean Netherlands as well. A notable commitment is the construction of over 2,200 affordable homes for various target groups, along with a form of housing benefit to support low-income tenants.

However, the lack of specific commitments on key issues, such as improving accessibility to the Caribbean Netherlands, will likely disappoint residents, especially on St. Eustatius and Saba, who have long awaited better and more affordable transport connections. While the program acknowledges the need for attention to accessibility, no concrete measures are outlined.

Overall, the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom are mentioned around 30 times in the 137-page document, often in passing or with vague references like “also in…” without providing concrete details or funding amounts. For specific financial commitments, including the Kingdom Relations budget and the BES Fund, more clarity is expected on Budget Day, next Tuesday.