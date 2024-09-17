Citizens and a Strong Rule of Law Central to the Ministry of the Interior’s 2025 Budget

The 2025 budget from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) prioritizes strengthening and renewing democracy, the rule of law, and good governance. The government plans to improve public services through smarter use of technology, increase self-sufficiency in the Caribbean islands of the Kingdom, and ensure sustainable recovery and prospects for the citizens of Groningen and Drenthe. The budget allocates €200 million for a strong rule of law and good governance, and €80 million for three targeted projects in the Caribbean Netherlands. With these measures, BZK aims to put citizens at the heart of policy across the Kingdom.

Annual €200 Million to Strengthen Democracy and Governance

Many citizens in the Netherlands are concerned about financial stability, housing, and access to healthcare. The government has struggled to address these issues, necessitating changes in governance and the rule of law to effectively tackle the nation’s problems. To restore public trust, the government has introduced a comprehensive agenda for renewing democracy, improving governance, and enhancing oversight. This includes an annual allocation of €200 million.

A key aspect of this agenda is safeguarding constitutional rights. The government will introduce constitutional review mechanisms, including the establishment of a constitutional court to ensure that future laws are aligned with the Constitution. The groundwork for this constitutional reform will be laid this year, with a proposal for the constitutional court set to follow in 2025. Additionally, a new proportional electoral system for the House of Representatives will be proposed to strengthen the regional connection between voters and their representatives.

Effective governance is crucial for addressing citizens’ concerns and rebuilding trust in public institutions. The government emphasizes a responsive administration that takes a “human-centered” approach, listens to citizens, and works collaboratively with local authorities to address regional differences. A civic alliance will also be established to support grassroots initiatives, and annual reports will identify and address burdensome regulations. The government is also focused on building a sustainable public service, reducing unnecessary procedures and administrative burdens, and responsibly downsizing the number of civil servants due to budget constraints and labor shortages.

Digital Self-Sufficiency

Good governance and reliable digital services require close collaboration between the national government, municipalities, provinces, and water boards, supported by digitally proficient civil servants. Citizens and businesses have a right to clear and accessible services, underpinned by secure and well-functioning systems, accurate data exchange, and the smart use of technology such as cloud computing and AI. The government remains committed to safeguarding public values as it embraces new technologies.

€80 Million for Strengthening the Economic Foundation of the Caribbean Islands

The Kingdom’s collaboration focuses on increasing the self-sufficiency of the six Caribbean islands. Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius, as part of the Netherlands, should share equally in the benefits of this collaboration. To strengthen the islands’ economic foundation and support self-reliance, the government has allocated €80 million in 2025 for three major projects: constructing a new port in Saba, improving infrastructure in Bonaire, and enhancing food security across all six islands.

In total, €40 million has been set aside for a hurricane-resistant and future-proof port in Saba between 2025 and 2026. Another €16 million will be allocated to upgrading Bonaire’s road network. Both projects will contribute to economic self-sufficiency and boost tourism. An additional €24 million will be invested in projects that enhance food security across Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, reducing their reliance on food imports.

Beyond these projects, the government will focus on sound public finances and good governance, as these are crucial for long-term economic resilience. The Temporary Work Organization (TWO) will continue assisting the islands until 2027 with strengthening public finances, governance, public services, economic development, and education. In 2025, the government will allocate €30 million to these efforts. To support safety and the rule of law, €70 million will be invested in 2025 to improve detention facilities, strengthen border security, and combat organized crime in Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten.

Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK)