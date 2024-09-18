Extra funding secured, with award construction contract Black Rocks Harbor expected within a month

After months of uncertainty, Public Entity Saba received positive news today with the presentation of the 2025 budget: the central government of the Netherlands is providing additional funding for the construction of a hurricane-resistant and future-proof harbor on Saba. With this additional budget, the Public Entity Saba can soon award the construction contract.

The tender for the construction of Black Rocks Harbor and the upgrade of Fort Bay Harbor began at the end of 2023, resulting in two bids from contractors in May of this year. However, both offers exceeded the available budget.

At the end of May 2024, PES informed the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations about the results of the tender and the budget gap. This initiated an intensive period in which stakeholders on Saba and in The Hague sought solutions to close the budget gap. The House of Representatives of the Netherlands also passed a motion, urging the Cabinet to engage in constructive and creative discussions to enable Saba to realize its harbor plans.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Ernesto highlighted the urgency of establishing a hurricane-resistant and future proof harbor facility on Saba. Both storms damaged the multi-purpose pier and halted most harbor operations for several days. Although all stakeholders agreed on the project’s importance and that this is the time to act, the continuation of the harbor project remained uncertain due to the significant budget gap, until today, when it was finally confirmed that the central government has allocated additional budget for the harbor project, which is crucial for Saba’s connectivity.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers stated that the allocation of these additional funds signifies that we can finally move forward with the harbor project.

“This will not only drive economic development, but it will also provide safe anchorage to boat owners, provide improved facilities for ferries and all other visiting vessels, and probably most importantly, the realization of a backup cargo landing facility in the event that the Fort Bay Harbor is either damaged or destroyed during a hurricane. This financial commitment from the central government, along with their shared vision about the urgent necessity of such a future proof new harbor, illustrates the importance of maintaining good relations, strong financial management and stability,” stated Commissioner Zagers.

The Commissioner concluded by expressing his gratitude to the many who lobbied tirelessly to make such a considerable grant a reality.

In the coming weeks, Public Entity Saba will continue negotiations with the preferred bidder, with the aim of signing the construction contract within a month.

GIS.