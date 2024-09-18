Tax plan Caribbean Neths. to be adjusted

The Dutch government wants to adjust the tax system of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba for it to become more straightforward and more in line with the Dutch tax system. The cabinet also wishes to distribute the burden more evenly. This proposal was sent to the House of Representatives on Budget Day (“Prinsjesdag”) on Tuesday, September 17. The House of Representatives and the Senate still need to approve the plans. Once the proposal has been approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate, the measures will take effect on January 1, 2025, it was announced in a press release. The Law Proposal on the Tax Plan 2025 contains important measures for citizens and businesses on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.
For citizens, it is now established in law that people earning the minimum wage no longer need to pay income tax. To achieve this, the tax-free allowance is linked to the statutory minimum wage in the Caribbean Netherlands.
The cabinet also proposes to lower the entry amount of the second tax bracket from US $322,769 to US $50,000 with effect from January 1, 2025. This will put residents earning at least US $70,728 in the second bracket in 2025. They then pay a higher tax rate on the taxable income exceeding US $70,728. With this proposal, the cabinet wants to distribute income tax more fairly by taxing higher incomes more. For entrepreneurs, the cabinet proposes to increase the tax rate on property used by hotels from 10% to 11% with effect from January 1, 2025. This increase is prompted by the fact that the hotel sector has recovered in recent years and the lower rate, in force since 2013, is no longer necessary.
It is also proposed to increase the yield tax and substantial interest rate from 5% to 7.5%. This means entrepreneurs with a private limited liability company BV will be paying more tax on the profits. With this increase, the cabinet wants to bring the tax rate closer to the Dutch and international level.
Another important measure is that with effect from 2026, the threshold for the Small Business Scheme KOR is adjusted annually in line with the inflation rate, so that small business entrepreneurs can continue to benefit from this scheme.
In addition, the Cabinet proposes to introduce an identification requirement for employees effective from January 1, 2025. Entrepreneurs will then be required to ask for a copy of the identity document of the employee and keep the copy in the payroll administration. With this, the Cabinet aims to prevent employees from working while undeclared and employers and employees from avoiding paying taxes as a result.
These initiatives are part of the Tax Plan 2025 and are addressed in the Law Proposal on the Tax Plan BES Islands 2025. Approval from the House of Representatives and the Senate is still required before these measures can be introduced. The relevant vote is expected to take place in November and December 2024.
