On Tues­day, September 10, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN and the Caribbean Nether­lands Police Force KPCN signed an important coop­eration agreement aimed at improving operational information provision and information exchange be­tween the two emergency services.

This agreement marks a significant step in strength­ening the collaboration be­tween BKCN and KPCN. The aim of this collabora­tion is to promote safety and quality of life in the Caribbean Netherlands by optimising the information position and strengthening coordination during emer­gency situations.

Key elements of the agreement include: * Security and Integrity: Carefully selected and trained employees will have access to the shared infor­mation resources, using ad­vanced security measures. * Privacy: Strict compli­ance with privacy legislation is ensured, and per­sonal data is treated with the utmost care.

* Regular contact mo­ments: Planned contact moments are organised for targeted information ex­change, which will further strengthen cooperation and efficiency between the fire department and the police.

This collaboration is an important step forward in achieving the effective and safe operation of the Caribbean Netherlands emergency services and demonstrates the commit­ment of both organisations to work together to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

The Daily Herald.