On Tuesday, September 10, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN and the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN signed an important cooperation agreement aimed at improving operational information provision and information exchange between the two emergency services.
This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening the collaboration between BKCN and KPCN. The aim of this collaboration is to promote safety and quality of life in the Caribbean Netherlands by optimising the information position and strengthening coordination during emergency situations.
Key elements of the agreement include: * Security and Integrity: Carefully selected and trained employees will have access to the shared information resources, using advanced security measures. * Privacy: Strict compliance with privacy legislation is ensured, and personal data is treated with the utmost care.
* Regular contact moments: Planned contact moments are organised for targeted information exchange, which will further strengthen cooperation and efficiency between the fire department and the police.
This collaboration is an important step forward in achieving the effective and safe operation of the Caribbean Netherlands emergency services and demonstrates the commitment of both organisations to work together to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.
The Daily Herald.