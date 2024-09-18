Civil Servants: 150 million to be saved on Caribbean spending

Key points from the report include:

Free Allowance Reduction: One of the proposals is to reverse the recent 8.6 million euro increase in the Free Allowance for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The Free Allowance has grown by 70% since 2018, and this reduction would affect funding previously promised to the islands. However, a potential 10% discount, worth 9 million euros, is also being considered, despite concerns about breaking previous commitments. Cutting Financial Support for National Packages: The biggest savings, amounting to 87 million euros over three years, would come from reducing subsidies for implementing the National Packages. The officials suggest prioritizing revenue-raising measures instead, which would reduce the need for financial support from the Netherlands.

Minister Eelco Heinen emphasized that the list of redirection options is an official document that lays out potential measures but does not reflect the government’s stance on whether these cuts should be implemented. It will be up to the government and the House of Representatives to decide on the next steps.

These potential cuts could have a significant impact on the Caribbean territories, especially considering the recent increases in support that were aimed at addressing socio-economic challenges.

