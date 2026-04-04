Start of internet consultation: Omnibus Law SZW 2027

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) will soon publish the law proposal for the Omnibus Law SZW 2027 (Verzamelwet SZW 2027). This law is issued annually and is intended to maintain and optimize legislation. The law proposal for the Omnibus Law SZW 2027 also includes several amendments relevant to the Caribbean Netherlands. The internet consultation for the law proposal has begun and will run until 23 April 2026, during which all stakeholders can submit their responses.

Key changes for the Caribbean Netherlands

The draft Omnibus Law SZW 2027 amends several laws within the scope of the Ministry of SZW. The main changes specifically relevant to the Caribbean Netherlands include:

Labor Law 2000 BES

At the request of the public entity Saba, the draft bill provides for an exchange of official public holidays. For Saba, this means Whit Sunday will be replaced by Emancipation Day. In practice, 1 July 2026 can already be celebrated on Saba. Employers and employees are free to make arrangements regarding taking leave on that day, with or without pay.

Childcare Law BES

Current legislation already establishes a framework for appointing independent experts to whom one can report suspicions of criminal offenses in childcare, such as abuse or mistreatment. However, what is still lacking is a legal basis for the processing of (special) personal data between these experts. This will be addressed in the draft Omnibus Law SZW 2027.

Child Benefit Provision Law BES

Under the regulation implementing the double child benefit for intensive care BES, three advisors are designated to provide the minister with advice based on medical data. A text change will allow the designation of advisors without legal personality, like the executive council.

Editorial amendments and correction of omissions

Editorial changes and corrections of omissions will be made in the Civil Code BES, the Cessantia Law BES, the Collective Labor Agreements Law BES, the Accident Insurance Law BES, and the Sickness Insurance Law BES. These changes do not affect the substance of the legislation.

Internet consultation:

The Ministry of SZW places great importance on the input of stakeholders and other involved parties in the development of legislation and regulations. Therefore, an internet consultation will be held for the draft Omnibus Law SZW 2027. The input received will be used to improve and supplement the draft where necessary. Anyone can respond to the internet consultation until 23 April 2026 (5:59 PM local time) through the designated online platform.

RCN