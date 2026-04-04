In February, representatives of the Ministry of Defense visited Saba to announce the upcoming plans for the redevelopment of the Mount Scenery tower.

The project will involve the dismantling and removal of the existing tower and replacing it with a new, upgraded structure that is currently being constructed in the Netherlands.

Preparatory work is already underway at the site to facilitate construction activities. Beginning in April, a crew of approximately 20 will arrive on the island to further carry out the works. Helicopter operations will also begin during this time. This is necessary to remove existing materials and debris from Mt. Scenery and to transport sections of the new tower. Assembly will therefore take place in stages, with weather conditions considered.

The main construction and installation of the new tower are scheduled for July.

The redevelopment will not disrupt internet connectivity for residents. Additionally, there will be minimal impact to daily activities, such as traffic. However, certain phases of the work may partially close specific hiking trails, and the community will receive prior notification before any closures.

PES will continue to update the public as the project continues to progress.

PES