Economic Master Plan Provides Long-Term Direction for Saba’s Development

The Economic Master Plan that Saba just finished lays out a long-term plan for dealing with the island’s structural problems, such as high living expenses, a lack of housing, and being vulnerable to outside shocks, in a way that is coordinated and sustainable.

Main areas of focus:

Infrastructure : Ongoing road work, improvements to the harbor, a new school gym and technical center, and efforts to plant trees are all part of the economic foundation.

: Ongoing road work, improvements to the harbor, a new school gym and technical center, and efforts to plant trees are all part of the economic foundation. Utilities: Installing a third solar park, underground power lines, and fiber across the island all make the system more reliable and connected.

Installing a third solar park, underground power lines, and fiber across the island all make the system more reliable and connected. Housing: There are plans for 50 new homes by 2030, a Housing Vision Plan due in 2026, a new Saba Cares facility opening this year, and a rental committee to keep an eye on the market.

There are plans for 50 new homes by 2030, a Housing Vision Plan due in 2026, a new Saba Cares facility opening this year, and a rental committee to keep an eye on the market. Tourism: The Green Destinations program helps keep development on the island in line with its size and character.

The Executive Council has approved the plan and will work with the relevant ministries to implement it. Commissioner Bruce Zagers says that success depends on sticking to a budget, making careful plans, and working together over time. The plan gives direction, not quick fixes, so progress will happen slowly.