State Secretary Van der Burg is visiting the Caribbean part of the Kingdom: focus on governance, security and economic development

Eric van der Burg, State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, will be

visiting the six Caribbean islands of the Kingdom from 7 to 17 April. He is visiting St.

Eustatius, Saba, St. Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire on his trip. Topics that will

be discussed during the introductory visit of the State Secretary include effective

governance, security, economic resilience, cooperation within the Kingdom, and food

security.

During his visit, the State Secretary is going to get better acquainted with local officials and

elected representatives, among others. In addition, he will be visiting various projects,

including the construction of the new Black Rock harbour on Saba, the preparations for the

250th anniversary celebrations of the First Salute on St. Eustatius, and projects relating to the

post-Hurricane Irma reconstruction on St. Maarten. He is also meeting with representatives of

social organisations in Curaçao and the Slavery Past Commemoration Committee. In Aruba,

he will, among other things, begiven a tour at Sunny Greenz, a young agricultural

entrepreneur. On Bonaire, he will visit the Selibon Lagún landfill site and he is going to talk to

local residents.

During his visit to Aruba, State Secretary Van der Burg will be participating in the LGO-EU

Forum. This is an international platform for dialogue between the European Union and the

Overseas Countries and Territories (OCT). This event brings together policymakers,

diplomats and academics from the Caribbean, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean and the Antarctic

region. The conference focuses on strategic cooperation in the area of sustainable economic

growth, the rule of law, climate adaptation and digital transformation.

RCN.