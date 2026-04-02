WIEMS and Saba Cares launch pilot Emergency Medical Responder Training

To expand emergency medical education across the region

The Windward Is­lands Emergency Medi­cal Services (WIEMS) has launched a pilot Emer­gency Medical Respond­er (EMR) training pro­gramme in collaboration with Saba Cares, aimed at expanding emergency med­ical education and response capacity across the region. The blended training pro­gramme, which began on March 21, 2026, includes five participants and will run through June. It com­bines online theoretical instruction with in-person practical training sessions.

WIEMS, an emergency medical services training organisation, provides in­struction in EMR (First Responder), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and other pre-hospital care disciplines. As an autho­rised international training centre under the American Heart Association (AHA), it also offers courses in First Aid, CPR/AED and Basic Life Support (BLS), and provides medical sup­port at community events when requested.

Saba Cares delivers healthcare services to resi­dents and visitors on Saba, focusing on both treatment and prevention across all age groups, while also sup­porting the professional de­velopment of its staff. According to organisers, the pilot initiative marks the start of a broader collaboration between WIEMS and Saba Cares to strengthen local emergen­cy response capacity. The programme is intended to serve as a model for future expansion, with plans to ex­tend EMR and EMT train­ing opportunities to other islands in the Caribbean.

Officials said the initiative represents an important step towards enhancing emergency medical servic­es and building resilience across the region.

The Daily Herald.