WIEMS and Saba Cares launch pilot Emergency Medical Responder Training

To expand emergency medical education across the region
The Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS) has launched a pilot Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) training programme in collaboration with Saba Cares, aimed at expanding emergency medical education and response capacity across the region. The blended training programme, which began on March 21, 2026, includes five participants and will run through June. It combines online theoretical instruction with in-person practical training sessions.
WIEMS, an emergency medical services training organisation, provides instruction in EMR (First Responder), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and other pre-hospital care disciplines. As an authorised international training centre under the American Heart Association (AHA), it also offers courses in First Aid, CPR/AED and Basic Life Support (BLS), and provides medical support at community events when requested.
Saba Cares delivers healthcare services to residents and visitors on Saba, focusing on both treatment and prevention across all age groups, while also supporting the professional development of its staff. According to organisers, the pilot initiative marks the start of a broader collaboration between WIEMS and Saba Cares to strengthen local emergency response capacity. The programme is intended to serve as a model for future expansion, with plans to extend EMR and EMT training opportunities to other islands in the Caribbean.
Officials said the initiative represents an important step towards enhancing emergency medical services and building resilience across the region.
The Daily Herald.