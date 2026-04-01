Dutch Govt, sets five year plan to tackle youth crime on BES islands

Reducing youth crime will be a key focus of justice policy for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands) over the next five years, according to a joint letter from the Minister and State Secretary of Justice and Security (JenV) and the Minister of Asylum and Migration to the Dutch House of Representatives.
Officials noted a concerning trend since 2024 of increasingly serious criminal behaviour among young people on the islands, particularly on Bonaire. “Young people are becoming more frequently involved in violent incidents, including gun-related crimes. To prevent vulnerable youth from entering the criminal justice system, a coordinated approach combining prevention, enforcement, and aftercare is being implemented,” the letter states.
The new Justice and Security Policy Agenda for the three islands outlines priorities for 2026-2030, drawing on recommendations from the Council for Law Enforcement. The goal is to bring law enforcement and public protection in the Caribbean Netherlands closer to the standards in the European Netherlands, while continuing close cooperation with Curacao, Aruba, and St. Maarten.
Initiatives targeting youth crime include projects such as “Only You Decide Who You Are”, “Learning Orchestra”, and “Mi to BON”. Since last year, Bonaire has also employed a reintegration officer to provide intensive support to young people in areas such as housing, care, employment, and debt management. A review of juvenile justice law in the Caribbean Netherlands is expected to conclude this year, to improve the system.
Other priorities set by the Dutch Government include tackling undermining criminal networks, improving public safety, and managing migration.
Efforts to combat organised and undermining criminal activity are coordinated across the Kingdom. Special attention is being given to the prevalence of firearms on the islands. “In the coming years, strategies to reduce firearms on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will be intensified,” the ministers wrote.
Authorities also aim to raise awareness about human trafficking and smuggling, while digital security policies are being developed.
Migration policy focuses on both protection seekers and the local capacity to accommodate them. Emergency plans for Bonaire will be updated, while new plans for Sint Eustatius and Saba are being drafted. People residing illegally in the islands are expected to return to their country of origin, preferably voluntarily, or, if necessary, through enforcement.
The government is considering the creation of a dedicated “Return Unit.” Migration policy also addresses European Dutch citizens, balancing the islands’ limited capacity and resources. Entry for non-local Dutch or foreign nationals will remain restrictive, permitted only when it serves a clear local interest, demonstrates a connection to the island, or is required by international obligations.
The Daily Herald.