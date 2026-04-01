Dutch Govt, sets five year plan to tackle youth crime on BES islands

Reducing youth crime will be a key focus of justice policy for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands) over the next five years, according to a joint let­ter from the Minister and State Secretary of Justice and Security (JenV) and the Minister of Asylum and Migration to the Dutch House of Repre­sentatives.

Officials noted a con­cerning trend since 2024 of increasingly seri­ous criminal behaviour among young people on the islands, particularly on Bonaire. “Young peo­ple are becoming more frequently involved in violent incidents, includ­ing gun-related crimes. To prevent vulnerable youth from entering the criminal justice system, a coordinated approach combining prevention, enforcement, and after­care is being implemented,” the letter states.

The new Justice and Se­curity Policy Agenda for the three islands outlines priorities for 2026-2030, drawing on recommen­dations from the Council for Law Enforcement. The goal is to bring law enforcement and public protection in the Carib­bean Netherlands closer to the standards in the European Netherlands, while continuing close co­operation with Curacao, Aruba, and St. Maarten.

Initiatives targeting youth crime include proj­ects such as “Only You Decide Who You Are”, “Learning Orchestra”, and “Mi to BON”. Since last year, Bonaire has also employed a reinte­gration officer to pro­vide intensive support to young people in areas such as housing, care, employment, and debt management. A review of juvenile justice law in the Caribbean Netherlands is expected to conclude this year, to improve the system.

Other priorities set by the Dutch Government include tackling under­mining criminal net­works, improving public safety, and managing mi­gration.

Efforts to combat or­ganised and undermining criminal activity are coor­dinated across the Kingdom. Special attention is being given to the preva­lence of firearms on the islands. “In the coming years, strategies to reduce firearms on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will be intensified,” the minis­ters wrote.

Authorities also aim to raise awareness about human trafficking and smuggling, while digital security policies are being developed.

Migration policy focuses on both protection seek­ers and the local capacity to accommodate them. Emergency plans for Bo­naire will be updated, while new plans for Sint Eustatius and Saba are being drafted. People residing illegally in the islands are expected to return to their country of origin, preferably vol­untarily, or, if necessary, through enforcement.

The government is con­sidering the creation of a dedicated “Return Unit.” Migration policy also ad­dresses European Dutch citizens, balancing the islands’ limited capacity and resources. Entry for non-local Dutch or for­eign nationals will remain restrictive, permitted only when it serves a clear lo­cal interest, demonstrates a connection to the is­land, or is required by international obligations.

The Daily Herald.